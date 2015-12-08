Free agent reliever Jason Motte has signed a 2-year contract with the Colorado Rockies. The team announced the deal early Tuesday morning. Motte appeared in 57 games for the Chicago Cubs in 2015 with a 3.91 ERA in 48.1 innings pitched.

BARTOW HONORED

–St. Louis Cardinals Communications Director Brian Bartow is the recipient of the Robert O. Fishel Award, which is the highest honor for MLB Public Relations. Bartow began as intern with the Cardinals in 1985 and was hired full-time by the team in 1987. He became the Director of Media Relations in 1994 and has overseen the team publicity for 140 postseason games – the most ever by any MLB team public relations executive.

PRE-INTEGRATION SHUT OUT

–For the second consecutive vote, the Pre-Integration Committee failed to elect anyone to the Baseball Hall of Fame. 75% of the vote of the 16-person committee was required for election.

Among the 10 candidates were former St. Louis Cardinals owners Sam Breadon and Chris von der Ahe, along with Marty Marion. All three received three or fewer votes. Doc Adams led the balloting with 10 of 16 possible votes.

photo credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports