COLLINSVILLE - Snow removal efforts are ongoing in the Metro East area as winter weather continues to affect road conditions.

Joe Monroe, Operations Supervisor for the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), provided an update on the situation in the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025.

Monroe reported that interstates may be in slightly better condition, although motorists should remain cautious of slick spots caused by cold temperatures.

“As it melts, it is refreezing on us and will be that way until it is completely plowed off and the roads have dried out,” Monroe said. He urged drivers to maintain safe speeds, warning that even minor mistakes could lead to significant accidents.

The storm affected various regions differently, with the south and southeast experiencing heavier snowfall that lasted longer than in other areas. Monroe indicated that pavement coverage in Washington, Randolph, and Marion counties was more than those in the Metro East. He noted that the storm had moved from northwest to southeast. Reports from Randolph County indicated some areas received over five inches of snow.

In areas like Calhoun and Jersey counties, Monroe reported some scattered slick spots Wednesday morning. He remarked that the sun had been out for about 50 percent of the time in those areas, allowing chemicals used for snow removal to be somewhat effective.

Monroe expressed concern about the volume of moisture and cold temperatures on the interstates, which have necessitated repeated efforts to manage slick spots. He observed that some motorists were exceeding the posted speed limits despite the presence of snow on the pavement.

Monroe reminded everyone that it is still February and that winter storms can create hazardous driving conditions.

He highlighted the preparedness of IDOT staff and said, “We actually had a plan on Monday,” and commended the execution of snow removal efforts by supervisors and workers behind the plows.

