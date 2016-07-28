COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that lane restrictions will be encountered on southbound IL 3, where it passes under I-270, in Granite City.

Beginning Monday, August 1, 2016, there will be daily closures of one lane on southbound IL 3 under I-270. During these daily closures, one lane of southbound IL 3 will remain open to traffic at all times. These closures will occur on weekdays from August 1 until August 12, 2016, weather permitting.

On Saturday, August 6, 2016, beginning at 6:00 a.m., all lanes of Southbound IL 3 WILL BE CLOSED under I-270. No traffic will be allowed to travel in the southbound lanes of IL 3 at this location, during the removal and replacement of a damaged bridge beam. During this complete closure of southbound IL 3, motorists should follow the marked detour. All lanes of southbound IL 3 are expected to reopen to traffic by 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2016.

All lanes of I-270 and northbound IL 3 will remain open during this work. Weather permitting, all work is expected to be complete by August 12, 2016.

Traffic delays may be encountered; motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes.

Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The Department asks that all motorists be patient and use additional caution when travelling near and through this work zone.

Additional information is available at http://stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8

