ST. LOUIS - The ice warning for the St. Louis and the Metro Illinois area continues Friday morning to Sunday.

Illinois State Police District 11 said in a statement late Thursday night, "Please plan accordingly for icy roads. Keep your fuel tank full, and have provisions in your vehicle, including warm blankets, water, etc."

The Illinois State Police and area law enforcement recommend motorists avoid the roads if at all possible Friday to Sunday. Schools, government offices and many businesses have closed down for Friday to keep employees safe. See riverbender.com/edglentoday.com for our closing lists. riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com will provide information concerning roads, weather conditions as Friday and Saturday progress.

The Latest Forecast

The area forecast to date reads as follows: Freezing rain, mainly after 11 a.m. High near 31. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Tonight, freezing rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 30. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Saturday, a chance of freezing rain before 9 a.m., then a chance of rain or freezing rain between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. , then a chance of rain after 11a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Saturday night, a chance of rain before 10 p.m., then a chance of rain or freezing rain between 10 p.m. and 11p.m., then freezing rain likely after 11p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 30. North wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible.

Sunday, freezing rain likely before 11 a.m., then rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 38. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent . New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible.

Sunday night, a 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 37.

M.L.King Day on Monday, a chance of rain before noon, then showers likely after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent

Monday night, showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Tuesday, a 30 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54, low near 36.

