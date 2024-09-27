GODFREY — The Madison County Sheriff's Office and Godfrey Fire Protection District responded to two separate accidents over the past two days, prompting authorities to advise caution on the roads.

One of the accidents occurred Friday morning, Sept. 27, 2024, on Clifton Terrace Road in Godfrey. An accident resulted in a woman suffering a back injury. It appeared the woman was going to be transported to an area hospital. Authorities have urged drivers to avoid the area while cleanup continues Friday morning. The southbound lane of Clifton Terrace Road has been closed to traffic during this time.

The second accident occurred on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at Highway 255 and northbound Humbert Road exit. This incident also involved a single vehicle, though no further details have been released.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution today as the roads remain damp, contributing to hazardous driving conditions.

A photo from the crash on I-255 and Humbert Road on Thursday.

