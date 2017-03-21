EDWARDSVILLE - A motorist struck a MCT Bus mirror and fled the scene Tuesday afternoon, but shortly after, the Edwardsville Police Department had the driver in custody.

The man was apprehended about 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday near Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and taken into custody by police.

“The driver kept on going after hitting the mirror of the bus,” Lt. Charles Kohlberg of the Edwardsville Police said. “The incident probably happened 10 minutes before he was taken into custody."

