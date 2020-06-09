ALTON - A car struck a pole and knocked it over in a two-vehicle crash at Landmarks Boulevard and the Clark Bridge on Tuesday.

The Alton Fire Department and Alton Police Department received a 9-1-1 call around noon on Tuesday. Individuals involved were treated at the scene, but not taken to the hospital after the accident, the Alton Fire Department said.

The Alton Fire Department said Ameren Illinois was dispatched to fix the pole situation. Both vehicles involved in the Alton crash were towed from the scene.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

