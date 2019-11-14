GRANITE CITY - A single-car exited the roadway and landed in a lake adjacent to the Mississippi River located in the 1400 block of Chateau Place in Granite City around 10:15 a.m. Thursday, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said.

Madison County Capt. Will Dimitroff said thankfully the driver was not injured and was able to remove themselves on their own from the vehicle by the time first responders arrived.

“We had to contact a dive team to hook the vehicle up for a tow company,” the captain said. “The person involved in the crash called it in.”

The top of the car was not submerged but the rest of the vehicle was in the water, the captain said.

“It was not submerged entirely so we were able to get to it,” Dimitroff said. “The Swansea Fire Department dive team came out and was a big help. The Mitchell Fire Department and Edwardsville Fire Department also assisted.”

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

