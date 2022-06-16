EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Fire and Police Departments responded to a report of a car in the water near Illinois State Route 111 and Gateway Commerce Drive West on Tuesday. Thankfully, the operator of the heavily damaged Camaro partially submerged in the retention pond was not in the vehicle or water and uninjured.

Firefighters initially searched the car and pond for victims after the 911 call and didn’t find anyone.

Edwardsville Police Department later identified the Camaro operator and the driver was cited with leaving the scene of an accident.