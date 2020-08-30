Motorcyclist Rushed To Area Hospital After Serious Crash On Washington Avenue In Alton
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
ALTON - A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash across from Advanced Auto Parts in the 2500 block of Washington Avenue in Alton on Sunday evening.
First responders were called to the scene around 7:40 p.m. Sunday. Alton Police and Alton Fire Department responded to the crash.
The motorcycle collided with a silver vehicle. The motorcycle was severely damaged in the accident. The motorcyclist was quickly rushed from the scene to a local hospital.