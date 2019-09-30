Motorcyclist is Named in Fatal Saturday Traffic Crash in Alton
EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Coroner's Office today released the name of the motorcyclist involved in the fatal traffic crash on Saturday in Alton as Gary R. Layton, Jr., 39, of Bethalto.
The accident occurred in the northbound lanes of Homer Adams Parkway, north of Boadway and south of College around 2 p.m. Saturday.
Alton Fire Department, Alton Police Department, and East Alton Police Department were on scene. Alton's Traffic Unit arrived on the scene to investigate.