ST. CLAIR COUNTY - A 50-year-old motorcyclist from Troy died in a collision with a car Sunday night in St. Clair County. Darroll Clifford Lambert was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which occurred around 6 p.m. on February 2, 2025, on Scott Troy Road near the intersection of Old Lebanon Troy Road in St. Clair County.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department responded to the crash and discovered Lambert’s black 1999 Honda motorcycle alongside a maroon 2015 Ford Mustang driven by a female, whose name has not been released. CPR was administered to Lambert until first responders arrived, but he was pronounced deceased at 7:24 p.m. Sunday.

The sheriff's department is currently investigating the two-vehicle crash, with assistance from the Illinois State Police traffic crash reconstruction unit.

Further details regarding the incident have not been disclosed as the investigation is ongoing.

