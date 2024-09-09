EAST ST. LOUIS – A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 55 in East St. Louis on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye.

The victim, identified as Sasa Kartalija of St. Louis, was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner's office. The incident occurred at 12:17 p.m. when Kartalija's motorcycle crashed into the tractor-trailer while traveling southbound on I-55, north of Illinois 3 at mile marker 1, Illinois State Police reported.

Following the crash, the highway was closed for more than four hours, causing significant traffic disruptions, ISP said. No further details about the cause of the crash have been released at this time.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

