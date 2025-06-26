ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO. — Tyler Grosvenor, 30, of St. Louis, died early Thursday morning, June 26, 2025, following a motorcycle crash at the intersection of South Broadway Avenue and Hoffmeister Avenue, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

Officers from the South County Precinct responded to the scene at 5:05 a.m. June 26 after receiving a call about the motor vehicle accident.

Investigators determined that Grosvenor’s motorcycle was involved in a collision with another vehicle whose driver fled the scene.

Grosvenor was transported to a nearby hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and Accident Reconstruction detectives are actively investigating the crash.

Authorities have not released additional details but have asked anyone with information to contact investigators at 636-529-8210. Those wishing to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward may reach out to CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).