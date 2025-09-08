Motorcycle Rider Suffers Head Injury In Brighton Crash
Emergency response included air transport to a St. Louis hospital following an accident involving a young car driver on Crystal Lake Road.
BRIGHTON - A motorcycle was struck by a car at 7:29 a.m. Monday on Crystal Lake Road just east of Grange Hall Road in Brighton, resulting in a head injury to the motorcyclist, authorities said.
The victim, a 38-year-old man, was riding the motorcycle when he was hit by a car driven by an 18-year-old male, according to Jersey County Sheriff Nick Manns.
Sheriff Manns said the injured motorcyclist was flown to St. Louis University Hospital for treatment.
“We do not believe it is a life-threatening injury,” Sheriff Manns added.
The circumstances leading to the collision remain under investigation.