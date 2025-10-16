ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Police Department detectives are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred Thursday afternoon, Oct. 16, 2025, at the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road and North Hanley Road.

Article continues after sponsor message

Officers from the Central County Precinct responded at 1:43 p.m. to reports of a collision involving a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle. The motorcycle driver was transported to a local hospital but was later pronounced dead. The driver of the passenger vehicle was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and Accident Reconstruction detectives are actively investigating the incident. Authorities have not released additional details regarding the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477), where a reward may be offered.

More like this: