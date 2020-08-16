ALTON - Alton Fire Department and Alton Police Department found a 38-year-old man was found unresponsive in the roadway but breathing after a motorcycle crash at 6 a.m. Sunday at Sixth Street and Stanley Road in Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Fire Department Ambulance quickly transported the man from the scene to Alton Memorial Hospital. He was not taken into emergency room, but immediately transported by air from the AMH landing pad to St. Louis University Hospital, the Alton Fire Department said.

The cause of the accident was not yet released, but is being investigated by the Alton Police Department.Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

More like this: