ALTON - Alton Fire Department and Alton Police Department found a 38-year-old man was found unresponsive in the roadway but breathing after a motorcycle crash at 6 a.m. Sunday at Sixth Street and Stanley Road in Alton.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Fire Department Ambulance quickly transported the man from the scene to Alton Memorial Hospital. He was not taken into emergency room, but immediately transported by air from the AMH landing pad to St. Louis University Hospital, the Alton Fire Department said.

The cause of the accident was not yet released, but is being investigated by the Alton Police Department.Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Suspect Attempts To Escape Police By Jumping Into Mississippi River During Madison County Pursuit
Today
Alton Man Detained After Arson In East Alton
Jul 3, 2025
Multiple Fire Departments Respond to East Alton Structure Fire
Jun 29, 2025
Fire Destroys Vacant Mobile Home on Melody Lane No Injuries
Jun 21, 2025
Quick Response Saves Alton Home From Extensive Fire Damage
Jun 18, 2025

 