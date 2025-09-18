BRIGHTON - Madison County Sheriff's Office authorities responded to a serious traffic crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 18, 2025, in an unincorporated area with a Brighton address.

At approximately 12:55 p.m. Thursday, Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Godfrey Fire Department arrived at the 7600 block of Montclair Avenue (Route 111/267) following reports of a collision with injuries.

Article continues after sponsor message

Madison County Chief Deputy Sheriff Marcos Pulido said preliminary investigations indicate that a motorcycle carrying two people was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed when it collided with the front passenger side of a northbound pickup truck. The truck driver was turning left into a driveway at the time of the crash, he said.

"The motorcycle’s operator and passenger sustained life-threatening injuries," Pulido said. "The operator was airlifted to a hospital in the St. Louis area. The passenger was initially taken to a hospital in Alton before also being airlifted to a St. Louis area hospital. The pickup truck driver suffered minor injuries."

Officials have closed the northbound lanes of Montclair Avenue to conduct reconstruction.

No further details have been released as the investigation continues.

More like this: