MORO — First responders were dispatched to the intersection of Illinois Route 140 and Illinois Route 159 shortly before noon Sunday following a two-vehicle crash involving a passenger car and a motorcycle.

The Holliday Shores Fire Department arrived at the scene around 11:56 a.m. and found the two-vehicle collision. A medical helicopter was called in to transport one patient to a hospital in St. Louis. Alton Memorial Ambulance also assisted at the scene.

The Illinois State Police confirmed the road remains closed as they conduct accident reconstruction.

No additional details have been released at this time.