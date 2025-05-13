ALTON - The M.O.T.H.E.R.S. Unique group - Moms Obligated To Healing, Encouragement, Recovery and Support - hosted a moving and meaningful ceremony on Sunday, May 4, 2025, at James Killion Park to honor mothers who have experienced the unimaginable loss of a child.

This solemn and supportive event brought together nearly two dozen mothers to commemorate the lives of their children through a Bench Dedication and a White Dove Release. The organization donated a new bench to the park to offer a quiet, peaceful space where grieving mothers and family members can sit in remembrance and reflection.

The ceremony was emceed by Mrs. Vernetta Caffey, introduced by Shirley Ann Thomas, and featured opening scripture and prayer by Minister Annette Campbell, a welcome by Ms. Rita Young, and heartfelt remarks from Ms. Mary Jason, President of M.O.T.H.E.R.S. Unique. Mayor David Goins offered words of comfort during the bench dedication, followed by a moving poem read by Mrs. Michelle Rounds, Hospitality Chair of the organization.

Ms. Joyce Plunkett and Mrs. Mary Jason presented Mr. Roy Williams, Jr. with a plaque and bouquet of flowers in recognition for his family’s generous donation of the 21 White Dove Release for the ceremony.

Following the bench dedication, a White Dove Release ceremony served as a symbolic tribute to the children who have passed. Ms. Mary Shaw lovingly called the names of mothers present, each of whom stepped forward to ring a brass bell in memory of their child. In total, 19 mothers were recognized during this deeply emotional moment.

The ceremony concluded with the release of 21 white doves—each representing a mother's loss—generously sponsored by the Roy Williams Jr. family. Twenty-one women stood in solidarity as the doves were released in a powerful act of remembrance and hope. Ms. Sheila Goins offered a stirring musical tribute with a rendition of Two Wings, and Mrs. Caffey closed the program with a final prayer.

The mission of M.O.T.H.E.R.S. Unique is to create a safe and supportive environment for mothers grieving the loss of a child due to illness, tragedy, or sudden death. Through honesty, empathy, and shared experience, the group provides vital emotional support and community healing.

M.O.T.H.E.R.S. Unique meets bi-weekly at the YWCA in the Levis Room, every other Thursday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Mothers of any age who have lost a child are welcome to attend.

For more information, please contact Ms. Mary Jason, President of M.O.T.H.E.R.S. Unique, at 618-468-1103.

