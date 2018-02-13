WHITE HALL - Two Rivers Crimestoppers made an announcement today that a mother and son duo Misty and Dylan Pollard, were arrested at a home in the 400 block of Centennial Street in White Hall on Feb. 1, 2018, by White Hall Police.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

A warrant was out for Misty Pollard out of Greene County for delivery of methamphetamine. Her bond was set at $10,000.

Article continues after sponsor message

Misty's son, Dylan Pollard, also had a warrant out of Greene County for delivery of a controlled substance and a $10,000 bond.

White Hall Police Chief Luke Coultas reported that the arrest went without incident.

More like this:

Original Kiss Guitarist Ace Frehley Dies at Age 74
Oct 16, 2025
Greene County Man Dies In Lawn Mower Accident
Aug 18, 2025
Mississippi Hippie and Mom Said No Shops are Favorites for Local "Weirdos"
Jun 6, 2025
Wood River Hosts Annual Labor Day Parade
Aug 23, 2025
100 Years Ago: Annual Halloween Parade Features First Children's Lantern Parade
Yesterday

 