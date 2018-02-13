Mother and son duo are arrested in White Hall
WHITE HALL - Two Rivers Crimestoppers made an announcement today that a mother and son duo Misty and Dylan Pollard, were arrested at a home in the 400 block of Centennial Street in White Hall on Feb. 1, 2018, by White Hall Police.
A warrant was out for Misty Pollard out of Greene County for delivery of methamphetamine. Her bond was set at $10,000.
Misty's son, Dylan Pollard, also had a warrant out of Greene County for delivery of a controlled substance and a $10,000 bond.
White Hall Police Chief Luke Coultas reported that the arrest went without incident.
