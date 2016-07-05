http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/07/16-7-5-Mozeliak-on-Moss-to-DL.mp3

(Busch Stadium) Before Monday’s game, Tommy Pham was a late scratch from the St. Louis Cardinals lineup due to shoulder stiffness. In his place, Brandon Moss was inserted into the starting lineup. Though he was able to finish the game, Moss has now been placed on the 15-day disabled list with a sprained left ankle.

“Yeah, unfortunately he has a sprained ankle,” said Cardinals GM John Mozeliak. “I think the likelihood of him being back before the All-Star break was very questionable, so certainly you don’t want to play short the rest of the way. When you see him tonight, he’ll probably be in a boot and we’ll just have to be patient.”

Moss leads the Cardinals with 17 home runs and has driven in 40 runs this season.

“I think what happened was last night, he still played, then this morning he woke up just feeling very sore and a high level of discomfort,” added Mozeliak.

“That prompted him to go see a doctor and we also had him go see a foot specialist as well. Ultimately, it just seems to make the most sense.”

Randal Grichuk has been recalled from Memphis (AAA) and was expected to arrive by game time.

“Depending on how fast he drives and if state troopers allow him, he’ll probably be here around 8,” quipped Mozeliak.

Since being optioned to Memphis on June 18th, Grichuk has hit five homers and driven in 15 runs in 15 games for the Redbirds.

“He was getting to play everyday and so allowing himself to work through some things and he was doing so,” said Mozeliak. “He was having really positive results in the sense of being able to hit with power and driving the ball to all fields. I think he made the most of his time there.”

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI