(Busch Stadium) The final steps of the process are literally a bit slower than he’d like, but Brandon Moss is continuing to make strides in his recovery from a sprained left ankle.

“Every day is a little better,” said Moss before heading out to the field for pregame activities on Friday. “Just working through that progression that we have. There’s days that we do some things and it doesn’t respond the way I’d like it to, but they keep telling me it’s on schedule, the progression it’s on. Just do what you can and get through it.”

Over the last few days, Moss has graduated from playing light catch in the outfield with Matt Carpenter to fielding ground balls at first base and taking batting practice. None of those present an issue–nor does running in a straight line.

Rounding the bases, that’s still more difficult. With it being an outside ankle sprain, turning left is an issue.

“It’s better than it was yesterday,” said Moss, who had tested the ankle earlier in the day. “Yesterday wasn’t the best day with it. That’s kind of the last hurdle, really, is that. Everything else feels alright. But, it’s coming. When it will be good to go, I don’t know. Hopefully, sooner rather than later.”

Earlier in the week, St. Louis Cardinals General Manager John Mozeliak said he was hopeful that Moss would be ready to begin a rehab assignment next week.

And while there is no official update in regards to Matt Carpenter, he was also busy in pregame activities Friday–fielding ground balls at second base.

