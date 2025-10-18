BETHALTO - Morton claimed the championship title at the Civic Memorial Fall Classic Varsity Volleyball Tournament held this weekend in Bethalto. The Morton team secured the top spot by defeating Carrollton in the final match with set scores of 25-18 and 25-17.

The tournament featured eight teams competing on Saturday, with Morton, Carrollton, Carlinville, Civic Memorial, Jacksonville, Roxana, Metro East Lutheran (MELHS), and Litchfield participating. Carrollton finished second, while Carlinville took third place after beating Civic Memorial 25-19, 25-17.

In the fifth-place match, Jacksonville defeated Roxana 25-18, 25-16. Metro East Lutheran secured seventh place by overcoming Litchfield 25-13, 25-16.

The all-tournament team included standout players from various schools: Emalee Pool from Jacksonville; Landry Robeen and Alexis Martin from Carrollton; Madeline Murphy from Carlinville; Rebekah Stock and Abby Van Meenen from Morton; Daisy Daugherty from Roxana; and Jailyn Hunt from Civic Memorial.

During pool play, Morton dominated Pool A with victories over Jacksonville, Litchfield, and Civic Memorial. Carrollton led Pool B, defeating Carlinville, Roxana, and MELHS.

Pool Play Results

Pool A

CM over Litchfield 25-17, 20-25, 15-7

Morton over Jacksonville 25-8, 25-13

CM over Jacksonville 25-22, 25-20

Morton over Litchfield 25-8, 25-12

Morton over CM 25-14, 25-17

Jacksonville over Litchfield 25-21, 25-16

Pool B

Roxana over MELHS 25-21, 25-21

Carrollton over Carlinville 25-16, 25-20

Carrollton over Roxana 25-16, 25-16

Carlinville over MELHS 25-12, 18-25, 15-9

Carrollton over MELHS 25-9, 25-17

Carlinville over Roxana 25-12, 25-21

CM Stats

CM over Litchfield

Aces- Paslay 1, Olmsted 1

Kills-Jeffery 8, Monroe 6, Ogden 5, Wright 3, Moellering 2, Frankford 2

Assists-Brueckner 14, Paslay 8, Monroe 2, Jeffey 1

Digs-Monroe 6, Kamp 4, Jeffery 4, Olmsted 3, Thomas 2, Paslay 1, Ogden 1, Brueckner 1

Blocks-Wright 1, Hunt 1

CM over Jacksonville

Aces- Ogden 2,

Kills-Jeffery 7, Hunt 5, Frankford 5, Monroe 4, Ogden 2, Brueckner 2, Paslay 1

Assists-Brueckner13, Paslay 5, Hunt 1

Digs-Kamp 7, Olmsted 6, Frankford 2, Brueckner 2, Ogden 2, Paslay 2, Thomas 2, Hunt 1

Blocks-Hunt 2, Ogden 1

Morton over CM

Aces- Olmsted 1

Kills-Hunt 4, Ogden 4, Monroe 2, Frankford 2, Moellering 2, Jeffery 1

Assists-Brueckner 8, Paslay 5

Digs-Kamp 5, Monroe 2, Hunt 2, Paslay 1, Olmsted 1, Brueckner 1, Jeffery 1, Ogden 1

Blocks-Hunt 1, Ogden 1

Carlinville over CM

Aces- Ogden 1

Kills-Moellering 5, Ogden 4, Hunt 4, Jeffery 3, Hartsock 1, Monroe 1

Assists-Brueckner 6, Paslay 5

Digs-Kamp 3, Brueckner2, Monroe 2, Thomas 2, Hunt 1

Blocks-Hunt 2, Jeffery 1

