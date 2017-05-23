IHSA CLASS 2A BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF REGIONAL FINAL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 6, GILLESPIE 5: Konnor Morrissey's RBI single capped off a three-run rally in the bottom of the seventh for Marquette Catholic and sent the Explorers to the Vandalia Sectional as MCHS defeated Gillespie 6-5 in the IHSA Class 2A Belleville Althoff Regional final at Belleville's Whitey Herzog Field Monday.

Marquette improved to 22-10 on the year and will meet up with Teutopolis, 12-0 winners over Vandalia, in Wednesday's sectional semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday; the winner moves into the sectional final at noon Saturday.

Zach Weinman's two-RBI single scored Adam Harrison and Brady McAfee with the tying runs before Morrissey's single brought in Weinman with the winning run in the seventh. Morrissey went 1-for-4 with the game-winning RBI for Marquette, while Weinman was 2-for-4 with the game-tying RBIs and the winning run. Harrison was 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored, while Liam Maher was 1-for-3 with a double, Nick Messinger 1-for-3 with a run scored, Ethan Kopsie 1-for-4 with a RBI, McAfee 2-for-2 with two runs scored and Kaleb Ware a run scored.

Nick Hemann got the win for the Explorers, fanning three in two innings of work; Luke Simmons dismissed six by strikeout in five innings.

