Joe MorriseyGRANITE CITY – Alton's 4-0 Southwestern Conference boys soccer win over Granite City Tuesday night came about in part thanks to the efforts of junior Joe Morrisey.

Morrisey scored twice in three minutes early in the second half after Blake Dunse's 40th-minute goal gave the Redbirds a 1-0 lead at the half; Morrisey scored in the 47th and 50th minutes to put the game away for AHS.

“Blake Dunse got us started off at the end of the first half, and it gave us a little spark,” Morrisey said. “The second half, we came out flying.

“The ball came in (on his first goal) and I was just looking to put on in the net, and that's what I did.”

As far as the kind of team the Redbirds can be this season, Morrisey said “our team has a lot of good spirit, and I think if we get some good momentum going, we'll have a great year. We're mainly juniors this year.”

The Redbirds take on Quincy on the road Saturday night. “it'll be a tough game” against the Blue Devils, Morrisey said.

