STAUNTON — Brandon S. Hornback, 43, of Moro was arrested on July 8 for felony retail theft after allegedly stealing more than $300 worth of merchandise from Duda Ace Hardware in Staunton.

Article continues after sponsor message

According to the complaint, Hornback took a pin nailer and batteries with a total value exceeding $300. The charges were formally filed on August 11. He has been released from custody awaiting trail.

Hornback has a criminal history that includes a 2008 sentence of four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) for felony forgery and an eight-year sentence in 2018 for aggravated robbery, both from Whiteside County. He also faces several open felony cases in Madison County.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: