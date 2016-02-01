GLEN CARBON - Morningstar Chiropractic Office, located at 3733 St. Rt. 159 in Glen Carbon, is slated to host a Pinterest Party and Texas Hold ‘Em Fundraiser on Friday, February 26.

All proceeds benefit Partners for Pets, a no kill animal rescue located in Troy. Partners for Pets regularly visits animal control facilities and rescues animals that have used up their time, need medical care, and/or are too fragile for shelter life.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tickets are available at Morningstar Chiropractic Office or with any volunteer/foster parent at Partner for Pets.

For more information, please call (618) 288-8090.

More like this:

Nov 14, 2024 - Fall Pet Care Tips for Cooler Weather

Today - Metro East Humane Society to Feed Shelter Dogs Turkey Feast During Livestream

Sep 25, 2024 - 8th Annual 'Howl-O-Ween' Features Pet Adoptions, Trick-Or-Treating, Much More

Oct 2, 2024 - Canine Carnival At Alton Farmers' & Artisans Market Set For Oct. 5

Nov 7, 2024 - O'Fallon Calendar Project Aims to Raise Funds for Metro East Every Survivor Counts Organization

 