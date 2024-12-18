The bed is a space to relax and recharge. But not all sleeping positions are created equally. If you’re constantly waking up with neck, back or joint pain, Zeeshan Ahmad, MD, a spine physiatrist in pain management at OSF HealthCare, has some things to try.

Primary position

The idea, Dr. Ahmad says, is to maintain the body’s natural posture when you sleep. Doctors have found that sleeping on your left side is a good way to accomplish this.

“Put a pillow under the neck in a way that the neck is in a neutral position,” Dr. Ahmad says. “We don’t want the pillow to make the neck go up.”

Put a pillow between your legs, as well, so your right leg doesn’t pull the spine down.

Arms and pillows

When sleeping, should your arms be by your side, curled up in a so-called T-Rex position or some other way?

Dr. Ahmad says it comes down to comfort. If resting your arms on your midsection doesn’t hurt, go for it. Another option for side sleepers is to wrap your arms around another pillow.

The same logic applies to the firmness of your mattress and pillows. Dr. Ahmad says to try things out and see what feels comfortable.

“Go to the mattress shop and lay down. Get the feeling,” Dr. Ahmad says. “If it’s hurting, the pillow and mattress are too firm. If they’re sinking into the mattress, that’s too soft. It won’t be able to support the spine.”

If you’re still hurting

If you try different sleeping tactics and are still in pain, a health care provider might start you with at-home remedies. A key one is daily stretching. Elongating the spine holds back the hands of time, as the saying goes. If you have limited mobility, some stretches can be done in bed.

“Try to bring your knee up and hold it towards your abdomen for five to 10 seconds. Release, and hold the other leg. Repeat that a few times,” Dr. Ahmad demonstrates. “That will loosen the hip, back and sacroiliac [where the back and hip meet] muscles and ligaments. It can help with pain.

“Side to side movements on the bed where you’re working your chest, abdomen and arms can help. And stretch your neck side to side,” he adds.

Don’t jump out of bed, Dr. Ahmad also suggests. Slowly sit up and stretch your legs to wake up those muscles. Over-the-counter pain medication like Tylenol and warm showers have also been shown to help.

If the pain continues to impact your quality of life, see your primary care provider or a spine specialist. Dr. Ahmad says the provider may run tests to rule out bone or nerve issues. Then, they may recommend prescription medication, physical therapy or an injection of lidocaine and/or a steroid.

The consequences

Health care providers will tell you that the body functions as a whole, meaning one issue can easily impact another part of the body. Dr. Ahmad says if pain causes you poor sleep, you are more prone to issues like heart disease and diabetes. Plus, a restless night means you’re tired and stressed during the day and performing poorly at work or school.

“It’s better to get it checked than live in pain,” Dr. Ahmad says.

