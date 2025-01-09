ST. LOUIS — Residents of the St. Louis Metro area should prepare for a light snowfall early Friday morning, Jan. 10, 2025, with accumulation expected to reach between 2 to 3 inches. The snowfall is anticipated to begin around 3 to 4 a.m. from the west, impacting the western fringes of the Metro area and lasting until mid-afternoon on Friday.

Matt Beitscher, lead meteorologist for the National Weather Service in St. Louis, noted that while the snowfall will not be particularly heavy, it could still pose some challenges for the morning commute. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Friday.

“There probably will be some degree of minor impact,” Beitscher said. He advised commuters to take their time and ensure they have plenty of room to navigate safely, as some roads may be partly covered.

Temperatures are expected to rise slightly above freezing during the day, with cooler conditions on the eastern side of the river, where temperatures may be a degree below freezing.

The western part of St. Louis is forecasted to experience the mid-30s on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, with temperatures dropping again on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, and Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, reaching the mid-20s.

Overnight lows are projected to be in the low to mid-teens, but a warm-up is expected by Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, bringing temperatures back to the mid-30s.

Looking ahead, Beitscher indicated that no precipitation is forecasted for the following week, providing a brief respite from winter weather conditions.

