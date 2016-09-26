JERSEYVILLE – Morgan Steckel, a second-grader at East Elementary in Jerseyville, is an inspiration to many with her daily approach to life.

She was diagnosed on June 21, 2013, with Type I Diabetes. She was only 4 years old at the time. Morgan now has to take four insulin shots and do countless finger pricks every day. Her blood sugar has to be monitored each day to make sure it doesn’t go too high or low. Both high and low blood sugars can have short- and long-term effects on Morgan’s health.

Morgan is already trying to make a difference in finding a cure for her disease. She will be participating with her and Team Steckel in the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation’s (JDRF) One Walk. She has been raising funds that will be used for research with those who have Type I Diabetes.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jersey Key Club collected $500 for Morgan and her walk.

“I am thankful to each of you who helped raise money or made donations,” Morgan said. “You are helping to create a world without Type I diabetes.”

Each day, scientists and doctors make progress to deliver new treatments and therapies to make day-to-day life with Type I Diabetes easier, safer and healthier.

“My ultimate goal is to prevent and cure Type I Diabetes,” she said.

More like this: