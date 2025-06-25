GRANITE CITY - Morgan Mitton, 15, had a very successful run in the Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association's Annual Relays Meet on June 23, 2025, at Paddlers Swim Club in Granite City.

Mitton was a part of the Marlins' winning teams in the 200-meter medley relay, the 150-meter freestyle relay, the 150-meter breaststroke relay, and the 150-meter butterfly relay in the girls 15-18 age group, while finishing second in the meet's final race, the 250-meter Crescendo Relay, where swimmers race in legs of 25, 50, 75, and 100 meters. Mitton swam the anchor 100-meter leg.

Mitton placed second in the IHSA Sectional in the 500 free this past November with a time of 5:16.71 and was fifth in the 200 free at the sectional with a time of 1:58.86. She has great potential for the upcoming Edwardsville High fall swim season. She can excel in every swimming event from the 50 free all the way to the 1,500 free.

Mitton is a Spencer Homes Female Athlete of the Month for Edwardsville.

She was interviewed shortly after her first race of the evening on Monday night, and felt she swam well, and was also looking ahead to the remainder of her program for the evening.

"It's really hot, but good so far," she said. "I think I did pretty well in my first race. The pool's warm, but I feel like it was pretty good."

Mitton is motivated to swim during the summer season purely for fun, where she doesn't have to worry about swimming best times or other aspects of the regular season.

"I like swimming in the summer," Mitton said, "For the summer league, I just think it's fun, and it kind of makes me continue to love the sport. Club and high school swim can be stressful. Swimming in the summer makes it fun and lightens the mood."

Mitton feels she has a future in swimming, but has yet to make up her mind about how to pursue that goal.

Her goals and aspirations for this summer's season are ambitious.

"My coach said he wants me to break the records in the pool, so I guess I'll try for those," she said. "And then, I just really like having fun at these meets and having fun with my team."

