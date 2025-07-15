ST. LOUIS, Mo. – As St. Louis continues to recover from the May 16th severe storms and tornadoes, two local organizations, Evolution Festival and the United Way of Greater St. Louis (UWGSL), have partnered to provide further relief for those in urgent need.

This year, proceeds from all ticket, concession, merchandise and parking sales at Evolution Festival will directly benefit the UWGSL disaster recovery efforts. The funds will be used to help local families and neighbors rebuild in the wake of the devastating storm. Evolution Festival has pledged a minimum, guaranteed donation of $100,000 to UWGSL for this crucial initiative.

“Evolution Festival is about more than just music, it’s about community. Coming together to support our neighbors in need is what truly defines us,” said Steve Schankman, Evolution Festival Founder and Executive Producer. “This partnership shows the power of community in action; every ticket, beverage and t-shirt sold will help bring hope and support to families working to rebuild their lives.”

UWGSL will also be on-site during the festival, providing information on how to contribute, volunteer and stay engaged with its local efforts.

“This is exciting news,” said President & CEO of UWGSL Michelle D. Tucker. “The funds we raise together will go directly to United Way’s Storm Relief Fund and provide essentials like food, shelter and long-term recovery services for our neighbors in need.”

Evolution Fest and UWGSL invite you to join them at Forest Park on September 27th and 28th where artists like Lenny Kravitz, Sublime, Sam Fender, Public Enemy, Father John Misty, TLC and many more will perform.

To contribute to the cause, tickets can be purchased at: https://evolutionfestival.com/passes.html.

About Evolution Festival

Evolution Festival is a premier celebration of music, cuisine, art, and spirits held in the heart of St. Louis's iconic Forest Park. Now in its third year, the festival showcases a diverse lineup of national, regional, and local artists alongside a showcase of the city's finest culinary offerings, beer and craft spirits. Evolution Festival aims to celebrate the essence of St. Louis while providing an immersive and unforgettable experience for its fans. Returning to Forest Park September 27-28, 2025, the festival continues to evolve by enhancing the fan experience each year. Evolution Festival is a 501C3 nonprofit organization. Follow Evolution Festival on social media for updates.

