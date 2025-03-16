SPRINGFIELD – More than 7,000 students will visit Illinois state parks, natural areas, museums and other natural resources sites this year to learn about nature and conservation thanks to grant funding through the Illinois Biodiversity Field Trip Grant Program.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) today announced more than $99,600 funding was awarded for 113 student field trip grants. Grant recipients represent 32 counties in the state.

The grants are made possible by private donations from the Daniel F. and Ada L. Rice Foundation of Skokie and the D.F. and M.T. Grohne Family Foundation of Wilmington. The donations and funding for the grants are coordinated by the Illinois Conservation Foundation (ICF).

“This program allows students to visit natural, outdoor locations throughout Illinois to see firsthand what they’ve been learning about in the classroom,” said IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie. “Our future conservation leaders need the opportunity to experience Illinois’ natural resources in person. We are pleased to be able to support learning outside the classroom with these grants and are grateful to the donors for their support.”

Since its inception in 2001, the grant program has distributed more than $1.6 million, and more than 140,000 students have been provided the opportunity to take part in a field trip. Grant recipients are located throughout Illinois and represent students from pre-kindergarten through high school.

The competitive grant program allows Illinois teachers to apply for funds to take students on field trips to study Illinois’ natural resources. Learning activities must directly relate to the school’s curriculum. The annual application deadline is Jan. 31. The grant application form is available online. Funding administered by ICF covers expenses such as transportation costs and substitute teachers.

For more information about the Illinois Biodiversity Field Trip Grant Program, contact the IDNR division of education at dnr.teachkids@illinois.gov. ICF gladly accepts donations for the Illinois Biodiversity Field Trip Grant Program. Go online for additional information.

2025 grant recipients

Champaign

Franklin STEAM Academy, Champaign. Sixth grade. 4-H Memorial Camp, Monticello. $1,147.

Franklin STEAM Academy, Champaign. Sixth grade. 4-H Memorial Camp, Monticello. $1,398.

Christian

Central School, Taylorville. Prekindergarten. Scoville Zoo, Decatur. $2,500.

Homeschool, Morrisonville. Sixth grade. Starved Rock State Park, Utica. $60.

Memorial Elementary, Taylorville. Fourth grade. Rock Springs Nature Center, Decatur. $2,000.

Memorial Elementary, Taylorville. Third grade. Pere Marquette State Park, Grafton. $900.

Cook

Arcadia Elementary School, Olympia Fields. Third through sixth grades. Central Park Wetlands, Park Forest. $710.

Arcadia Elementary School, Olympia Fields. Third through sixth grades. Central Park Wetlands, Park Forest. $710.

Carl Schurz High School, Chicago. 11th and 12th grades. Matthiessen State Park, Oglesby. $500.

Chicago Christian Academy, Chicago. First and second grades. Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, Chicago. $50.

Chicago Christian Academy, Chicago. Third through sixth grades. Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, Chicago. $95.

Chicago Christian Academy, Chicago. Kindergarten. Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, Chicago. $122.50.

Chicago Christian Academy, Chicago. Prekindergarten. Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, Chicago. $175.

Cleveland Elementary, Chicago. Seventh and eighth grades. West River Park, Chicago. $753.18.

Evergreen Elementary, West Chicago. Fourth grade. Morton Arboretum, Lisle. $2000.

Evergreen Elementary, West Chicago. Second grade. Hickory Knolls Discovery Center, St. Charles. $1,565.

Forest Road School, La Grange Park. Fourth grade. Lincoln Marsh, Wheaton. $1,500.

GEMS World Academy Chicago, Chicago. Third grade. Starved Rock State Park, Utica. $1,000.

GEMS World Academy Chicago, Chicago. Prekindergarten. Montrose Point Bird Sanctuary, Chicago. $600.

GEMS World Academy Chicago, Chicago. Prekindergarten. Lake Katherine Nature Center, Palos Heights. $550.

GEMS World Academy Chicago, Chicago. Prekindergarten. North Park Nature Center, Chicago. $600.

GEMS World Academy- Chicago, Chicago. Prekindergarten. Big Marsh Park, Chicago. $600.

Greeley Elementary School, Chicago. First and fifth grades. Big Marsh Park, Chicago. $1,000.

Home Childcare LLC, Chicago. First and fifth grades. Starved Rock State Park, Utica. $500.

Lorca Elementary, Chicago. Second grade. North Park Nature Center, Chicago. $796.

Loyola Academy, Wilmette. 10th and 11th grades. Skokie Lagoons FPDCC, Glencoe. $2,700.

Loyola Academy, Wilmette. 10th and 11th grades. Dixon Prairie and Chicago Botanic Gardens, Glencoe. $600.

Loyola Academy a, Wilmette. 10th through 12th grades. Munz Campus Prairie, Glenview. $1,000.

Loyola Academy a, Wilmette. 10th through 12th grades. Munz Campus Prairie, Glenview. $1,000.

Loyola Academy a, Wilmette. 10th through 12th grades. Munz Campus Prairie, Glenview. $1,000.

Loyola Academy a, Wilmette. 10th through 12th grades. Munz Campus Prairie, Glenview. $1,000.

Loyola Academy a, Wilmette. 10th through 12th grades. Munz Campus Prairie, Glenview. $1,000.

Loyola Academy b, Wilmette. 11th and 12th grades. Munz Campus Prairie, Glenview. $600.

Loyola Academy b, Wilmette. 11th and 12th grades. Munz Campus Prairie, Glenview. $600.

Loyola Academy b, Wilmette. 11th and 12th grades. Munz Campus Prairie, Glenview. $600.

Loyola Academy c, Wilmette. 11th and 12th grades. Munz Campus Prairie, Glenview. $600.

Loyola Academy c, Wilmette. 11th and 12th grades. Munz Campus Prairie, Glenview. $600.

Loyola Academy c, Wilmette. 11th and 12th grades. Munz Campus Prairie, Glenview. $600.

Loyola Academy d, Wilmette. 11th and 12th grades. Illinois Beach State Park, Zion. $1,000.

Loyola Academy d, Wilmette. 11th and 12th grades. Illinois Beach State Park, Zion. $1,000.

Loyola Academy d, Wilmette. 11th and 12th grades. Illinois Beach State Park, Zion. $1,000.

Loyola Academy e, Wilmette. 11th and 12th grades. Munz Campus Prairie, Glenview. $600.

Loyola Academy e, Wilmette. 11th and 12th grades. Munz Campus Prairie, Glenview. $600.

Loyola Academy e, Wilmette. 11th and 12th grades. Munz Campus Prairie, Glenview. $600.

Maine West High School, Des Plaines. 11th and 12th grades. Linne Woods, Morton Grove. $500.

McGaw YMCA Children's Center, Evanston. Prekindergarten. Emily Oaks Nature Center, Skokie. $1,276.

National Teachers Academy, Chicago. Fifth grade. Montrose Bird Sanctuary, Chicago. $600.

Nettelhorst School, Chicago. Second grade. North Park Village Nature Center, Chicago. $500.

Peck Elementary School, Chicago. Second grade. McKinley Park, Chicago. $1,000.

Piccolo School of Excellence, Chicago. Fifth grade. Brookfield Zoo, Brookfield. $1,000.

Sor Juana Ines de la Cruz, Chicago. Ninth grade. Sagawau Environmental Learning Center, Lemont. $500.

St. Thomas the Apostle School, Chicago. Third through fifth grades. Northerly Island Park, Chicago. $1,000.

The Chicago Academy Elementary, Chicago. Kindergarten. North Park Village Nature Center, Chicago. $394.91.

University of Chicago Charter School, Chicago. Third grade. Northerly Island Park, Chicago. $800.

University of Chicago Charter School, Chicago. Fourth grade. Northerly Island Park, Chicago. $800.

University of Chicago Charter School, Chicago. Fifth grade. Northerly Island Park, Chicago. $500.

Waters Elementary School, Chicago. Third grade. North Park Nature Center, Chicago. $680.

West Ridge Elementary, Chicago. Kindergarten. North Park Village Nature Center, Chicago. $550.

West Ridge Elementary School, Chicago. Third through eighth grades. Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, Chicago. $900.

Douglas

Villa Grove CUSD #302, Villa Grove. Seventh and eighth grades. Fox Ridge State Park, Charleston. $770.

DuPage

Franzen Intermediate School, Itasca. Fifth grade. Stronghold Camp, Oregon. $2,500.

Edwards

Edwards County High School, Albion. Ninth through 12th grades. Bell Smith Springs, Ozark, Illinois. $1,000.

Franklin

Christopher High School, Christopher. 11th and 12th grades. Cache River State Natural Area, Belknap. $400.

Henderson

West Central Elementary, Biggsville. Second grade. Wildlife Prairie Park, Hanna City. $783.

Iroquois

Milford Grades School, Milford. Fourth grade. Kennekuk County Park, Danville. $396.

Jackson

Carruthers Elementary School, Murphysboro. Fourth grade. Lake Murphysboro State Park, Murphysboro. $337.50.

Carruthers Elementary School, Murphysboro. Fourth grade. Lake Murphysboro State Park, Murphysboro. $337.50.

Murphysboro Middle School, Murphysboro. Sixth grade. Lower Cache River Access, Ullin. $500.

Johnson

New Simpson Hill School #32, Tunnel Hill. Eighth grade. Barkhausen-Cache River Wetland Center, Ullin. $275.

Kane

Cowherd Middle School, Aurora. Sixth grade. Morton Arboretum, Lisle. $2,500.

Henry W Cowherd Middle School, West Chicago. Sixth grade. Morton Arboretum, Lisle. $1,500.

Kendall

Oswego SD308, Oswego. Second grade. Harris Forest Preserve, Yorkville. $540.

Knox

ROWVA Jr/Sr High Schol, Oneida. Ninth and 10th grades. WIU, Macomb. $275.

ROWVA Jr/Sr High Schol, Oneida. Ninth through 12th grades. Snake Den Hollow SFWA, Victoria. $275.

ROWVA Jr/Sr High Schol, Oneida. Ninth through 12th grades. Wildlife Prairie Park, Hanna City. $500.

La Salle

United West Elementary, Monmouth. Kindergarten. Starved Rock State Park, Utica. $785.

Lake

Frassati Catholic Academy, Wauconda. Fifth and sixth grades. Captain Daniel Wright Woods, Lake County Forest Preserve, Mettawa. $435.

Frassati Catholic Academy, Wauconda. Seventh and eighth grades. Lake County Forest Preserves, Libertyville. $435.

Frassati Catholic Academy, Wauconda. Third and fourth grades. Lake County Forest Preserves, Libertyville. $350.

Little Scouts Preschool, Lake Forest. Prekindergarten. Heller Nature Center, Highland Park. $440.

Miguel Juarez Middle School, Waukegan. Sixth through eighth grades. Brushwood Center at Ryerson Woods, Riverwoods. $850.

St. Gilbert Catholic School, Grayslake. Second grade. Greenbelt Forest Preserve, North Chicago. $235.

Livingston

Prairie Central Elementary, Fairbury. Second grade. Fugate Woods, Fairbury. $5,414.28.

Macon

Dennis Lab School, Decatur. Sixth grade. Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington. $1,298.

Mount Zion High School, Mt. Zion. Ninth through 12th grades. Camp Ondessonk, Ozark. $1,000.

Macoupin

Carlinville Primary School, Carlinville. Second grade. Beaver Dam State Park, Plainview. $508.60.

Carlinville Primary School, Carlinville. First grade. The Nature Institute, Godfrey. $700.

Marion

Centralia Junior High School, Centralia. Fourth grade. Carlyle Lake, Carlyle. $500.

Massac

Jefferson Elementary School, Metropolis. Fourth through sixth grades. Dixon Springs Ag Center, Simpson. $300.

Massac

Jefferson Elementary School, Metropolis. Kindergarten through third grades. Dixon Springs Ag Center, Simpson. $300.

Monroe

Valmeyer Community Unit District 3, Valmeyer. Fifth grade. Waterloo Sportsman's Club Conservation Day, Waterloo. $172.70.

Peoria

Annie Jo Gordon Community Learning Center, Peoria. Seventh grade. Starved Rock State Park, Utica. $1,000.

Dunlap Valley Middle School, Dunlap. Sixth grade. Wildlife Prairie Park, Hanna City. $1,000.

Mark Bills Middle School, Peoria. Fifth through eighth grades. Starved Rock State Park, Utica. $1,205.

Peoria Academy, Peoria. Kindergarten through fifth grades. Forest Park Nature Center, Peoria Heights. $865.

Reservoir Gifted Academy, Peoria. Sixth grade. Matthiessen State Park, Oglesby. $1,025.

Wilson Intermediate School, Pekin. Fourth grade. Wildlife Prairie Park, Hanna City. $1,202.95.

Piatt

Walk Homeschool, Bement. Seventh through 12th grades. Plum Creek Nature Center, Beecher. $337.40.

White Heath Elementary, White Heath. Fourth and fifth grades. 4-H Memorial Camp, Monticello. $1,890.

Richland

St. Joseph School, Olney. Eighth grades. Camp Ondessonk, Shawnee. $500.

Saline

East Side Intermediate, Harrisburg. Fourth grade. Touch of Nature, Makanda. $1,000.

East Side Intermediate, Harrisburg. Fourth grade. Touch of Nature, Makanda. $1,000.

East Side Intermediate, Harrisburg. Fourth grade. Touch of Nature, Makanda. $1,000.

Sangamon

U.S. Grant Middle School, Springfield. Sixth grade. Camp Cilca, Cantrall. $787.08.

Shelby

Gregory Intermediate, Moweaqua. Fifth grade. Camp Maranatha, Ramsey. $900.

Union

Cobden High School, Cobden. 10th grade. Cache River Wetlands Area, Belknap. $1,600.

County of Union School District #43, Jonesboro. Kindergarten. Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge, Marion. $687.27.

Warren

United Intermediate School, Monmouth. Fifth grade. Blackthorn Hill Nature Preserve, Alexis. $600.

United West Elementary, Monmouth. Third grade. Blackthorn Hill Nature Preserve, Galesburg. $626.

Will

Brooks Middle School, Bolingbrook. Seventh grade. Four Rivers Educational Center, Channahon. $1,600.

Williamson

Carterville Intermediate School, Carterville. Fifth grade. Cache River State Natural Area, Ullin. $4,580.

Carterville Junior High School, Carterville. Eighth grade. Giant City State Park, Devil’s Kitchen Lake, and Little Grassy Lake, Makanda. $2,500.

Carterville Junior High School, Carterville. Eighth grade. Giant City State Park, Devil’s Kitchen Lake, and Little Grassy Lake, Makanda. $2,500.

