SPRINGFIELD - Hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 82,496 deer during the seven-day 2024 Illinois firearm deer season that concluded Dec. 8, 2024. Comparatively, hunters harvested 76,494 deer during the 2023 firearm season.

The preliminary harvest for the second segment of the 2024 firearm season Dec. 5-8 was 27,835 compared with 22,883 deer harvested during the second part of the 2023 season.

The preliminary harvest for the first segment of this year’s firearm season Nov. 22-24 was 54,661 deer.

Remaining 2024-2025 deer hunting opportunities in Illinois include:

  • Late-winter antlerless-only and chronic wasting disease (CWD) season, in designated counties only, Dec. 26-29 and Jan. 17-19.
  • Archery deer season continues through Jan. 19.

More information about deer hunting in Illinois can be found online.

A table of preliminary 2024 firearm deer season totals by county and comparable totals for 2023 follows:

County

First 2024

Second 2024

Total 2024

Total 2023

ADAMS

1414

877

2291

2141

ALEXANDER

225

105

330

299

BOND

594

274

868

763

BOONE

80

53

133

104

BROWN

629

359

988

870

BUREAU

628

338

966

982

CALHOUN

499

305

804

752

CARROLL

387

164

551

522

CASS

434

264

698

637

CHAMPAIGN

165

106

271

196

CHRISTIAN

412

207

619

582

CLARK

783

420

1203

1005

CLAY

1118

434

1552

1356

CLINTON

735

277

1012

799

COLES

523

207

730

589

CRAWFORD

788

350

1138

1022

CUMBERLAND

575

281

856

733

DEKALB

97

48

145

125

DEWITT

261

160

421

350

DOUGLAS

129

56

185

166

EDGAR

407

186

593

574

EDWARDS

309

172

481

430

EFFINGHAM

763

365

1128

947

FAYETTE

1298

669

1967

1683

FORD

86

41

127

119

FRANKLIN

879

462

1341

1350

FULTON

1317

673

1990

1834

GALLATIN

301

153

454

429

GREENE

660

438

1098

1014

GRUNDY

204

116

320

285

HAMILTON

838

376

1214

1073

HANCOCK

1102

614

1716

1521

HARDIN

366

188

554

624

HENDERSON

318

131

449

459

HENRY

300

159

459

464

IROQUOIS

338

214

552

486

JACKSON

1355

677

2032

2010

JASPER

851

390

1241

1081

JEFFERSON

1406

677

2083

1912

JERSEY

475

246

721

648

JODAVIESS

936

442

1378

1368

JOHNSON

759

327

1086

1079

KANE

24

14

38

33

KANKAKEE

139

64

203

190

KENDALL

34

36

70

65

KNOX

715

394

1109

1178

LAKE

7

3

10

4

LASALLE

392

209

601

701

LAWRENCE

476

251

727

618

LEE

424

231

655

548

LIVINGSTON

323

116

439

392

LOGAN

252

136

388

318

MACON

156

87

243

210

MACOUPIN

1200

635

1835

1528

MADISON

549

199

748

655

MARION

1272

551

1823

1669

MARSHALL

462

195

657

599

MASON

239

150

389

393

MASSAC

235

156

391

386

MCDONOUGH

530

244

774

758

MCHENRY

152

85

237

256

MCLEAN

407

263

670

598

MENARD

260

156

416

380

MERCER

542

292

834

827

MONROE

798

321

1119

1100

MONTGOMERY

707

353

1060

879

MORGAN

435

271

706

667

MOULTRIE

182

94

276

239

OGLE

418

275

693

662

PEORIA

554

297

851

858

PERRY

918

492

1410

1326

PIATT

100

45

145

120

PIKE

1136

813

1949

1817

POPE

895

284

1179

1314

PULASKI

206

106

312

296

PUTNAM

229

136

365

336

RANDOLPH

1565

734

2299

2183

RICHLAND

533

238

771

705

ROCK ISLAND

480

228

708

713

SALINE

605

314

919

872

SANGAMON

358

186

544

493

SCHUYLER

914

442

1356

1301

SCOTT

216

136

352

378

SHELBY

921

387

1308

1237

ST. CLAIR

595

207

802

740

STARK

131

85

216

195

STEPHENSON

307

174

481

535

TAZEWELL

371

199

570

510

UNION

798

408

1206

1184

VERMILION

392

239

631

606

WABASH

156

82

238

178

WARREN

352

166

518

492

WASHINGTON

802

363

1165

1041

WAYNE

1113

620

1733

1413

WHITE

532

306

838

832

WHITESIDE

391

256

647

611

WILL

150

76

226

231

WILLIAMSON

1165

593

1758

1748

WINNEBAGO

174

117

291

279

WOODFORD

528

324

852

714

Total

54,661

27,835

82,496

76,494

