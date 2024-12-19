More Than 82,000 Deer Harvested During Illinois Firearm Deer Season
SPRINGFIELD - Hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 82,496 deer during the seven-day 2024 Illinois firearm deer season that concluded Dec. 8, 2024. Comparatively, hunters harvested 76,494 deer during the 2023 firearm season.
The preliminary harvest for the second segment of the 2024 firearm season Dec. 5-8 was 27,835 compared with 22,883 deer harvested during the second part of the 2023 season.
The preliminary harvest for the first segment of this year’s firearm season Nov. 22-24 was 54,661 deer.
Remaining 2024-2025 deer hunting opportunities in Illinois include:
- Late-winter antlerless-only and chronic wasting disease (CWD) season, in designated counties only, Dec. 26-29 and Jan. 17-19.
- Archery deer season continues through Jan. 19.
More information about deer hunting in Illinois can be found online.
A table of preliminary 2024 firearm deer season totals by county and comparable totals for 2023 follows:
County
First 2024
Second 2024
Total 2024
Total 2023
ADAMS
1414
877
2291
2141
ALEXANDER
225
105
330
299
BOND
594
274
868
763
BOONE
80
53
133
104
BROWN
629
359
988
870
BUREAU
628
338
966
982
CALHOUN
499
305
804
752
CARROLL
387
164
551
522
CASS
434
264
698
637
CHAMPAIGN
165
106
271
196
CHRISTIAN
412
207
619
582
CLARK
783
420
1203
1005
CLAY
1118
434
1552
1356
CLINTON
735
277
1012
799
COLES
523
207
730
589
CRAWFORD
788
350
1138
1022
CUMBERLAND
575
281
856
733
DEKALB
97
48
145
125
DEWITT
261
160
421
350
DOUGLAS
129
56
185
166
EDGAR
407
186
593
574
EDWARDS
309
172
481
430
EFFINGHAM
763
365
1128
947
FAYETTE
1298
669
1967
1683
FORD
86
41
127
119
FRANKLIN
879
462
1341
1350
FULTON
1317
673
1990
1834
GALLATIN
301
153
454
429
GREENE
660
438
1098
1014
GRUNDY
204
116
320
285
HAMILTON
838
376
1214
1073
HANCOCK
1102
614
1716
1521
HARDIN
366
188
554
624
HENDERSON
318
131
449
459
HENRY
300
159
459
464
IROQUOIS
338
214
552
486
JACKSON
1355
677
2032
2010
JASPER
851
390
1241
1081
JEFFERSON
1406
677
2083
1912
JERSEY
475
246
721
648
JODAVIESS
936
442
1378
1368
JOHNSON
759
327
1086
1079
KANE
24
14
38
33
KANKAKEE
139
64
203
190
KENDALL
34
36
70
65
KNOX
715
394
1109
1178
LAKE
7
3
10
4
LASALLE
392
209
601
701
LAWRENCE
476
251
727
618
LEE
424
231
655
548
LIVINGSTON
323
116
439
392
LOGAN
252
136
388
318
MACON
156
87
243
210
MACOUPIN
1200
635
1835
1528
MADISON
549
199
748
655
MARION
1272
551
1823
1669
MARSHALL
462
195
657
599
MASON
239
150
389
393
MASSAC
235
156
391
386
MCDONOUGH
530
244
774
758
MCHENRY
152
85
237
256
MCLEAN
407
263
670
598
MENARD
260
156
416
380
MERCER
542
292
834
827
MONROE
798
321
1119
1100
MONTGOMERY
707
353
1060
879
MORGAN
435
271
706
667
MOULTRIE
182
94
276
239
OGLE
418
275
693
662
PEORIA
554
297
851
858
PERRY
918
492
1410
1326
PIATT
100
45
145
120
PIKE
1136
813
1949
1817
POPE
895
284
1179
1314
PULASKI
206
106
312
296
PUTNAM
229
136
365
336
RANDOLPH
1565
734
2299
2183
RICHLAND
533
238
771
705
ROCK ISLAND
480
228
708
713
SALINE
605
314
919
872
SANGAMON
358
186
544
493
SCHUYLER
914
442
1356
1301
SCOTT
216
136
352
378
SHELBY
921
387
1308
1237
ST. CLAIR
595
207
802
740
STARK
131
85
216
195
STEPHENSON
307
174
481
535
TAZEWELL
371
199
570
510
UNION
798
408
1206
1184
VERMILION
392
239
631
606
WABASH
156
82
238
178
WARREN
352
166
518
492
WASHINGTON
802
363
1165
1041
WAYNE
1113
620
1733
1413
WHITE
532
306
838
832
WHITESIDE
391
256
647
611
WILL
150
76
226
231
WILLIAMSON
1165
593
1758
1748
WINNEBAGO
174
117
291
279
WOODFORD
528
324
852
714
Total
54,661
27,835
82,496
76,494
