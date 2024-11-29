SPRINGFIELD — Illinois hunters reported a preliminary total of 54,661 deer harvested during the first weekend of the 2024 firearm deer season, which took place from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24. This figure reflects an increase from 53,348 deer harvested during the same period in 2023 and 52,354 in 2022.

The seven-day firearm deer season in Illinois will continue through Dec. 5-8, with additional hunting opportunities scheduled for the remainder of the 2024-2025 season. These include a muzzleloader-only deer season from Dec. 13-15, as well as late-winter antlerless-only and chronic wasting disease deer seasons in select counties from Dec. 26-29 and Jan. 17-19. The archery deer season remains open through Jan. 19, though it will be closed in counties that are open for firearm deer hunting from Dec. 5-8.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources provides further details on deer hunting regulations and opportunities on its website.

Preliminary harvest totals by county for the first weekend of the firearm deer season are available, showcasing fluctuations in deer numbers across various regions compared to previous years. For instance, Adams County saw a decrease from 1,423 deer harvested in 2023 to 1,414 in 2024, while Clay County experienced an increase from 1,007 to 1,118.

As the season progresses, hunters and wildlife officials will continue to monitor deer populations and harvest data.

A table of preliminary Illinois firearm deer harvest totals by county for the first weekend of the 2024 season and comparable totals for 2023 and 2022 follows.

County

2022

2023

2024

ADAMS

1437

1423

1414

ALEXANDER

239

199

225

BOND

537

562

594

BOONE

71

74

80

BROWN

655

591

629

BUREAU

609

695

628

CALHOUN

465

476

499

CARROLL

331

389

387

CASS

423

448

434

CHAMPAIGN

137

144

165

CHRISTIAN

403

417

412

CLARK

721

721

783

CLAY

889

1007

1118

CLINTON

606

588

735

COLES

487

415

523

CRAWFORD

673

729

788

CUMBERLAND

542

511

575

DEKALB

73

83

97

DEWITT

220

220

261

DOUGLAS

120

121

129

EDGAR

424

413

407

EDWARDS

317

283

309

EFFINGHAM

653

696

763

FAYETTE

1184

1166

1298

FORD

86

85

86

FRANKLIN

956

888

879

FULTON

1249

1296

1317

GALLATIN

305

306

301

GREENE

634

624

660

GRUNDY

172

217

204

HAMILTON

741

750

838

HANCOCK

1128

992

1102

HARDIN

548

467

366

HENDERSON

283

320

318

HENRY

275

321

300

IROQUOIS

257

344

338

JACKSON

1484

1371

1355

JASPER

794

784

851

JEFFERSON

1249

1286

1406

JERSEY

425

435

475

JO DAVIESS

843

967

936

JOHNSON

874

749

759

KANE

18

27

24

KANKAKEE

114

138

139

KENDALL

43

49

34

KNOX

737

821

715

LAKE

5

4

7

LASALLE

427

499

392

LAWRENCE

399

426

476

LEE

314

385

424

LIVINGSTON

268

310

323

LOGAN

193

215

252

MACON

155

135

156

MACOUPIN

1120

1077

1200

MADISON

509

484

549

MARION

1186

1202

1272

MARSHALL

412

429

462

MASON

249

280

239

MASSAC

268

247

235

MCDONOUGH

495

528

530

MCHENRY

129

204

152

MCLEAN

349

432

407

MENARD

215

262

260

MERCER

509

600

542

MONROE

856

821

798

MONTGOMERY

619

592

707

MORGAN

442

432

435

MOULTRIE

158

156

182

OGLE

356

503

418

PEORIA

576

581

554

PERRY

969

941

918

PIATT

89

84

100

PIKE

1129

1189

1136

POPE

1068

994

895

PULASKI

222

208

206

PUTNAM

228

244

229

RANDOLPH

1518

1506

1565

RICHLAND

487

480

533

ROCK ISLAND

408

526

480

SALINE

628

611

605

SANGAMON

327

357

358

SCHUYLER

904

875

914

SCOTT

190

254

216

SHELBY

883

895

921

ST. CLAIR

576

560

595

STARK

118

150

131

STEPHENSON

342

375

307

TAZEWELL

352

377

371

UNION

812

813

798

VERMILION

369

419

392

WABASH

122

126

156

WARREN

290

337

352

WASHINGTON

771

747

802

WAYNE

1015

938

1113

WHITE

553

542

532

WHITESIDE

335

402

391

WILL

134

167

150

WILLIAMSON

1287

1163

1165

WINNEBAGO

154

181

174

WOODFORD

434

475

528

Total

52,354

53,348

54,661

