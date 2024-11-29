More Than 54,000 Deer Harvested During First Weekend Of Illinois Firearm Deer Season
SPRINGFIELD — Illinois hunters reported a preliminary total of 54,661 deer harvested during the first weekend of the 2024 firearm deer season, which took place from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24. This figure reflects an increase from 53,348 deer harvested during the same period in 2023 and 52,354 in 2022.
The seven-day firearm deer season in Illinois will continue through Dec. 5-8, with additional hunting opportunities scheduled for the remainder of the 2024-2025 season. These include a muzzleloader-only deer season from Dec. 13-15, as well as late-winter antlerless-only and chronic wasting disease deer seasons in select counties from Dec. 26-29 and Jan. 17-19. The archery deer season remains open through Jan. 19, though it will be closed in counties that are open for firearm deer hunting from Dec. 5-8.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources provides further details on deer hunting regulations and opportunities on its website.
Preliminary harvest totals by county for the first weekend of the firearm deer season are available, showcasing fluctuations in deer numbers across various regions compared to previous years. For instance, Adams County saw a decrease from 1,423 deer harvested in 2023 to 1,414 in 2024, while Clay County experienced an increase from 1,007 to 1,118.
As the season progresses, hunters and wildlife officials will continue to monitor deer populations and harvest data.
A table of preliminary Illinois firearm deer harvest totals by county for the first weekend of the 2024 season and comparable totals for 2023 and 2022 follows.
County
2022
2023
2024
ADAMS
1437
1423
1414
ALEXANDER
239
199
225
BOND
537
562
594
BOONE
71
74
80
BROWN
655
591
629
BUREAU
609
695
628
CALHOUN
465
476
499
CARROLL
331
389
387
CASS
423
448
434
CHAMPAIGN
137
144
165
CHRISTIAN
403
417
412
CLARK
721
721
783
CLAY
889
1007
1118
CLINTON
606
588
735
COLES
487
415
523
CRAWFORD
673
729
788
CUMBERLAND
542
511
575
DEKALB
73
83
97
DEWITT
220
220
261
DOUGLAS
120
121
129
EDGAR
424
413
407
EDWARDS
317
283
309
EFFINGHAM
653
696
763
FAYETTE
1184
1166
1298
FORD
86
85
86
FRANKLIN
956
888
879
FULTON
1249
1296
1317
GALLATIN
305
306
301
GREENE
634
624
660
GRUNDY
172
217
204
HAMILTON
741
750
838
HANCOCK
1128
992
1102
HARDIN
548
467
366
HENDERSON
283
320
318
HENRY
275
321
300
IROQUOIS
257
344
338
JACKSON
1484
1371
1355
JASPER
794
784
851
JEFFERSON
1249
1286
1406
JERSEY
425
435
475
JO DAVIESS
843
967
936
JOHNSON
874
749
759
KANE
18
27
24
KANKAKEE
114
138
139
KENDALL
43
49
34
KNOX
737
821
715
LAKE
5
4
7
LASALLE
427
499
392
LAWRENCE
399
426
476
LEE
314
385
424
LIVINGSTON
268
310
323
LOGAN
193
215
252
MACON
155
135
156
MACOUPIN
1120
1077
1200
MADISON
509
484
549
MARION
1186
1202
1272
MARSHALL
412
429
462
MASON
249
280
239
MASSAC
268
247
235
MCDONOUGH
495
528
530
MCHENRY
129
204
152
MCLEAN
349
432
407
MENARD
215
262
260
MERCER
509
600
542
MONROE
856
821
798
MONTGOMERY
619
592
707
MORGAN
442
432
435
MOULTRIE
158
156
182
OGLE
356
503
418
PEORIA
576
581
554
PERRY
969
941
918
PIATT
89
84
100
PIKE
1129
1189
1136
POPE
1068
994
895
PULASKI
222
208
206
PUTNAM
228
244
229
RANDOLPH
1518
1506
1565
RICHLAND
487
480
533
ROCK ISLAND
408
526
480
SALINE
628
611
605
SANGAMON
327
357
358
SCHUYLER
904
875
914
SCOTT
190
254
216
SHELBY
883
895
921
ST. CLAIR
576
560
595
STARK
118
150
131
STEPHENSON
342
375
307
TAZEWELL
352
377
371
UNION
812
813
798
VERMILION
369
419
392
WABASH
122
126
156
WARREN
290
337
352
WASHINGTON
771
747
802
WAYNE
1015
938
1113
WHITE
553
542
532
WHITESIDE
335
402
391
WILL
134
167
150
WILLIAMSON
1287
1163
1165
WINNEBAGO
154
181
174
WOODFORD
434
475
528
Total
52,354
53,348
54,661
