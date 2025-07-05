EAST ST. LOUIS – State Senator Christopher Belt secured nearly half a million dollars in grant funding to boost tourism in the Metro East.

“Investing in tourism brings more people to Illinois, boosting the local economy and creating more jobs,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “With the Metro East bordering Missouri, we have seen how these investments encourage people to visit from out of state. Whether you’re a family-owned restaurant or a new boutique, investments in tourism help our entire community.”

Administered by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, a total of $6.3 million was awarded to 36 grantees through the Route 66 Grant Program, Tourism Attractions Grant Program and Tourism Private Sector Grant Program.

Through the Route 66 Grant Program, Discover Downstate Illinois received $220,500 to boost attendance and interest in the IndyCar event at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison by transforming it into a festival celebrating Route 66. Additionally, they received $63,000 to create a Route 66 showcase at World Wide Technology Raceway featuring Illinois landmarks and signage to promote the Route 66 Centennial celebration during the 2025-2026 event season. Located along Route 66, the Raceway will use this project to increase awareness of the event and provide enhanced photo opportunities for tourists.

Gateway Acquisitions Inc. is set to receive $150,000 through the Tourism Attractions Grant Program to renovate the spectator amenities and viewing areas at World Wide Technology Raceway. In addition, Gateway Acquisitions Inc. will receive nearly $50,000 to host the National Hot Rod Association West Central Division Season Kick-Off double-header points series event.

