EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville- Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine (SIU SDM) proudly supported 84 veterans last week with their annual Veterans Dental Care Day, which offered free services provided to local area veterans on Thursday, Nov. 14. Dental care included cleanings, fillings, extractions and imaging, free of charge. According to Katie Kosten, DMD, director of Community Dentistry in the SIU SDM, the total value of community care was $43,479.

As the patients filed in, many began sharing stories with each other. The festively decorated SDM welcomed the veterans with sweet treats, a spray of balloons and warm smiles that greeted them. While they waited for their appointed turn in the dental chair, stories were swapped like baseball cards. Bob Hope performing on a battleship turret, chants from the USMC, taps every night at ten — a few years ago for some, a faraway place for others.

“We had the fastest battleship of all at 35.2 knots and 108 feet wide,” said Jack Nothdurft, former machinist mate who served on the USS New Jersey from 1968-1969, during the height of the Vietnam War.

Nothdurft cracked his freshly polished smile and eagerly spoke about his time on the infamous vessel.

“When your head came through the scuttle, it’s turning water six feet above the main deck. We did full power runs, with no breakdown of equipment. The mess hall trays would rattle and you’d just hear a rumble.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Nothdurft attended the Veterans Care Day at the SDM last year, too. The incentive for cutting-edge care from the school’s developing dentists and their distinguished faculty is enough for him to make the drive for the clinic, but perhaps it’s something closer to heart as to why he enjoys the amenity.

“My grandson went to SIUE and is an electrical engineer, and my granddaughter is working on her masters there in biochemistry,” said a delighted Nothdurft.

SIU SDM Dean Saulius Drukteinis, DMD, PhD, spoke of the School’s continued commitment to serving community veterans, as many do not have comprehensive dental benefits and are without a routine provider.

“We’re so proud of our team for being a part of this important event to honor our veterans and facilitate care for these men and women who have served our country,” said Drukteinis.

This event marked the seventh annual Veterans Dental Care Day for the SDM. The school recently provided $113,530 of free dentistry to Alton-area children in October.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality education that powerfully transforms the lives of all individuals who seek something greater. A premier metropolitan university, SIUE is creating social and economic mobility for individuals while also powering the workforce of the future. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Home to a diverse student body, SIUE is situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis.

More like this: