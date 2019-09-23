EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High Schools "Tiger Ambush" night brought out a huge crowd Saturday. With over 30 bands performing, it was no surprise that the event had a steady stream of traffic heading in and out of the event all day long.

Students, faculty, parents, and friends of all the bands showed up in large crowds in support of their favorite schools. With many awards being given out, and many great judges, the energy was high from the crowd and bands hoping to take home a trophy. Edwardsville High Band closed out the night with an exciting performance, well received by the crowd. Another addition was a show from the EIU Panther Marching Band before the first round of awards were given.

“We are just excited to be here. Of course, we’re hoping to win but we’re just going to have fun and enjoy being here,” said Caitlyn Brandt, a participant in the competition.

Each band offered their own unique style. With different vibrant costumes, choices of music, and performance styles, the show offered a variety. Something that was sure to make the decision of winners even harder for the judges. O’Fallon Township school had reigned the winner in many years past, their performance was one of the most anticipated to see what they would bring to the table this year.

With a day full of events the sports complex at Edwardsville High School was filled with attendees eating concessions. Schools were practicing throughout the day all over the Edwardsville High School campus, warming up for each of their big performances. The day also served as a way for students from other schools to meet with others who participate in band, in between rehearsals and while awaiting results.

“There are a lot of great bands here. It has been fun seeing other schools perform and getting to perform for them as well. We’ve met some new friends in band but of course, we’re all anxious to know who won,” said Julia Burns, who was competing in color guard.

Awards given included Outstanding Percussion, Outstanding Color Guard, Outstanding Music, Outstanding Visual, Grand Champion, and 1st, 2nd, and 3rd in each class.

Participating schools included McCluer North, Northwest, Salem Community, Providence Catholic, Parkway South, Wesclin, Parkway West, Richland Community, Waterloo, Effingham, Carbondale, Mater Dei Catholic, Highland, Parkway North, Fort Zumwalt South, Lafayette, Hillsboro, Parkway Central, Marquette, Francis Howell, Rockwood Summit, Mascoutah, Marion, Newton, Granite City, Oakville, O’Fallon Township, Timberland, and Edwardsville with an exhibition only.

