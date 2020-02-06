ALTON - Saturday was a busy day at Alton Memorial for the 22nd annual Heart Fair. More than 200 people attended the event, and more than 100 of them received free cholesterol screenings.

AMH extended thanks to the Lewis and Clark Community College nursing students for doing the screenings. Respiratory Therapy at AMH also performed 35 lung function screenings, while Southern Illinois HealthCare Foundation did 19 breast health exams.

Dr. Joshua Vader (second photo), an assistant professor of Cardiology at Washington University School of Medicine, spoke to almost 90 fairgoers, while Firehouse Subs of Alton provided boxed lunches for the event.

"Thanks to the vendors and volunteers who made the Heart Fair another great success," AMH said.