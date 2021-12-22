ST. LOUIS - Today the United Way of Greater St. Louis and City of St. Louis announced that since its opening on December 18, the portal for City residents to apply for $500 Direct Cash Assistance from the American Rescue Plan has received more than 10,000 applications.

“These payments will go far in helping 9,300 families make ends meet, and we’ve seen an outstanding response as we look to invest in our neighborhoods in this new and innovative way,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones.

To adhere as closely as possible to the distribution timeline, the United Way of Greater St. Louis has paused the application portal to process and review submitted applications. The program will remain in effect until funding for the 9,300 is exhausted.

Direct Cash Assistance is one facet of the $135 million direct relief package from the federal American Rescue Plan Act that Mayor Tishaura O. Jones signed into law earlier this year to improve public health, public safety, and provide economic support for residents. Other regions, such as Cook County, Illinois, and the City of Los Angeles, have also allocated ARPA funding towards similar innovative programs.

