More than 1,000 youth to compete in Illinois State Archery Tournament March 24th and 25th
Top finishers will Advance to National Tournament
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will host the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) Illinois State Tournament on Friday, March 24th, and Saturday, March 25th, at the Orr Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. Participation remains strong as 1,120 archers from 38 schools have registered to compete. Participation in the State Tournament has climbed steadily from 400 in 2012 to 1,120 this year.
The first shooting flight begins at 8 a.m. and the last flight will conclude at 7 p.m. Awards will be presented after the conclusion of the last flight. Top finishers qualify for the NASP National Tournament to be held May 11-13 in Louisville, Kentucky.
“I want to wish all of the schools and competitors that are competing in this year’s Illinois State Tournament the very best of luck,” said IDNR Director Wayne Rosenthal. “I am very pleased and encouraged to see such strong interest in this important program. I encourage everyone to come out to the fairgrounds to watch these talented and disciplined student-athletes in action.”
Students will compete in three divisions, including Elementary (Grades 4-5), Middle School (Grades 6-8) and High School (Grades 9-12). Members of the Illinois Archery Association provide volunteer support for the event. Last year’s state champions were Schlarman Academy of Danville (Grades 9-12), Jefferson Middle School of Champaign (Grades 6-8), and Canton Ingersoll (Grades 4-5).
NASP is a nationally acclaimed youth archery program that implements a curriculum-based archery education program into the public/private school system through the physical education department. The program started in Kentucky in 2002 and has expanded to include thousands of participating schools in five countries. Illinois was one of the first 10 states registered in the program.
Visit the IDNR YouTube Channel for a video of a past Illinois State Archery Tournament: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=poI8UYMqQn8
Qualifying schools include:
- Adlai E. Stevenson High School, Lincolnshire
- Armstrong Potomac Schools
- Athens High School
- Canton High School
- Canton Ingersoll Middle School
- Centennial High School, Champaign
- Central High School, Champaign
- Cuba High School
- Danville High School
- East Dubuque High School
- Ewing Grade School
- Foreman High School, Chicago
- Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School
- Georgetown-Ridge Farm Middle School
- Georgetown-Ridge Farm Elementary School
- Highland Middle School
- Hubbard High School, Chicago
- Jefferson Middle School, Champaign
- Lewistown
- Lindblom, Chicago
- Metamora St. Mary’s
- Metamora Township High School
- Next Generation School, Champaign
- Oswego High School
- Phoenix Military Academy, Chicago
- Pinckneyville High School
- Pinckneyville Junior High School
- Riverton High School
- Roberto Clemente High School, Chicago
- Schlarman Academy, Danville
- Schurz High School Jr. ROTC, Chicago
- St. Bruno, Pinckneyville
- St. John’s Lutheran School, Mattoon
- Team Orion (Homeschool Group, Southwest Illinois)
- Tremont High School
- University Laboratory High School, Urbana
- Washington Middle School, Springfield
- Woodruff Career and Technical Center, Peoria
