





SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will host the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) Illinois State Tournament on Saturday, April 2 at the Orr Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. Participation remains strong as 1,015 archers from 35 schools have registered to compete. Participation in the State Tournament has climbed steadily from 400 in 2012 to 1,015 this year.

The first shooting flight begins at 8 a.m. and the last flight will conclude at 7 p.m. Awards will be presented after the conclusion of the last flight. Top finishers qualify for the NASP National Tournament to be held May 12-14 in Louisville, Kentucky.

“I want to wish the very best of luck to all of the schools and competitors that are competing in this year’s Illinois State Tournament,” said IDNR Director Wayne Rosenthal. “I am so pleased to see that strong interest in this important program continues. Please come out to the fairgrounds to watch these talented and disciplined student-athletes in action.”

Students will compete in three divisions, including Elementary (Grades 4-5), Middle School (Grades 6-8) and High School (Grades 9-12). Members of the Illinois Archery Association provide volunteer support for the event. Last year’s state champions were Champaign Centennial High School (Grades 9-12), Jefferson Middle School of Champaign (Grades 6-8), and GRF Elementary of Georgetown (Grades 4-5).

NASP is a nationally acclaimed youth archery program that implements a curriculum-based archery education program into the public/private school system through the physical education department. The program started in Kentucky in 2002 and has expanded to include thousands of participating schools in five countries. Illinois was one of the first 10 states registered in the program.

Visit the IDNR YouTube Channel for a video of a past Illinois State Archery Tournament: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=poI8UYMqQn8

Qualifying schools include:

Adlai E. Stevenson High School, Lincolnshire

Armstrong Potomac Schools

Athens High School

Canton High School

Canton Ingersoll Middle School

Centennial High School, Champaign

Central High School, Champaign

Chicago Military Academy

Cuba High School

Danville High School

Article continues after sponsor message

Ewing Grade School

Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School

Georgetown-Ridge Farm Middle School

Georgetown-Ridge Farm Elementary School

Highland Middle School

Jefferson Middle School, Champaign

Lewistown

Metamora St. Mary’s

Metamora Township High School

Next Generation School, Champaign

Oswego High School

Phoenix Military Academy, Chicago

Pinckneyville High School

Pinckneyville Junior High School

Riverton High School

Roberto Clemente High School, Chicago

Schlarman Academy, Danville

Schurz High School Jr. ROTC, Chicago

St. Bruno, Pinckneyville

St. John’s Lutheran School, Mattoon

Team Orion (Homeschool Group, Southwest Illinois)

Tremont High School

Washington Middle School, Springfield

Woodruff Career and Technical Center, Peoria

More like this: