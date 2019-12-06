EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies recently made their drop off of more than 1,000 pounds of expired prescription and over-the-counter medications in regard to the “Rx 4 Safety” prescription drug initiative.

Madison County Sheriff John D. Lakin, in partnership with Madison County Planning and Development and all the Police Chiefs of Madison County, coordinated this 11th collection of expired prescription and over-the-counter medications. These medications have been disposed of at a federally regulated location, approved by the E.P.A. (Environmental Protection Agency). Since the implementation of the RX4Safety program in April 2015, the Sheriff’s Office has disposed of just over 9 tons of medication.

"This is a collective effort between the community and law enforcement to protect the environment from the improper disposal of medications/drugs and to keep our prescription medications from being ingested accidentally, stolen, or misused," Sheriff Lakin said. "Secured drop off bins are located at the following Police Departments: Alton, Bethalto, Collinsville, East Alton, Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Granite City, Highland, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Maryville, Roxana, SIU-E, Troy, and Wood River. These bins were provided by CVS Pharmacy, Republic Waste, and the American Water Company.

"?The outstanding part of this initiative is that these drop off locations are available to the citizens 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Citizens don’t have to wait for a specific date to get these items out of their homes."

Lakin said these are the item accepted in the program: Any over the counter medications, vitamins, liquids, narcotics, cough syrup, prescription medicines, hormones, painkillers, antibiotics, ointments, oils, and any unidentified pills.

These are the items not accepted: Oxygen tanks, asthma inhalers, mercury thermometers, hearing aids, household waste, and sharps or needles.

If you have any questions regarding this initiative or the information provided in this release, please feel free to contact Jaimie Linton, Administrator of Business Affairs, for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 296-4850.

