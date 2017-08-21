ALTON - With classes resuming from summer vacation Thursday, Alton Middle School Principal Cindy Inman said it's very exciting t o have the more than 1,400 students return to the classroom.

Inman said one new thing happening this year will be the lunch schedule at the middle school.

"That's connecting lunch and an active period together," Inman said. "So the students will get to eat lunch and then right after lunch go some sort activity like basketball, or a computer class or an art class. So we're very excited about that."

As the students flood the halls Inman said one of the first things that will be covered in the curriculum this year will be the solar eclipse.

"Friday's whole day is going to be spent doing lessons in every single core subject around the eclipse," Inman said. "We're doing math around the eclipse, reading, social studies and science of course. And then on Monday we're taking all the students up to the football field and the baseball field to actually view the eclipse. At the end we're actually doing an assessment on what they learned and what they gained out of the experience."

Inman said with more students than ever this year it's going to be wonderful.

"We got a lot of students this year and we're excited to have them," Inman said. "The one other exciting news this year is seventh and eighth grade students will be taking their Chromebooks home with them for the first time ever. The high school's always done it but now we're starting it at seventh and eighth grade."

Inman wanted to remind to students and parents to be sure to keep the Chromebooks charged for classes.

"Make sure those Chromebooks are fully charged and bring them every day," she said. "It's just like a textbook. They're going to need them to do their work."

