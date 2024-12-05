GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Police Department said early Thursday that it responded to a report of an armed man barricaded inside a residence.

At approximately 5:06 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2024, the Granite City Police Department received a call regarding the situation in the 2200 block of East 24th Street. The police department said officers quickly arrived at the scene and made contact with the male subject.

The police department also explained the situation concluded without incident, and the individual was taken into custody.

"A criminal investigation is currently ongoing, and authorities have stated that no further information will be released at this time," the police said.

