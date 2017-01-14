COLLINSVILLE - Illinois Department of Transportation, along with area street and highway crews, have been out through the night, and again Saturday morning to salt and keep the roads safe.

The IDOT and other area crews will continue salting today as more freezing rain is predicted to occur.

IDOT District 8’s Mike Colombo reported this morning: “IDOT has been working hard this morning to keep roads safe. There were no issues overnight. We will be bringing in rested crews at 7 a,m. Please give the men and women behind the plows plenty of room and please slow down.”

The ice storm warning remains in effect until noon CST Sunday, said the National Weather Service in St. Louis.

“Waves of freezing rain will continue across the region through midday Sunday,” the National Weather Service said. “Accumulations... one quarter to one half of an inch of ice. Temperatures... in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds... northeast 5 mph or less.”

“The ice will result in hazardous travel conditions… especially on bridges... overpasses... and untreated roads. Parking lots and sidewalks will become slippery as well. Damage to trees and power lines is also possible.”

The National Weather Service issued these precautionary/preparedness actions:

“An ice storm warning means that a severe and dangerous amount of ice accumulation is occurring or expected to accumulate... especially on untreated surfaces... such as sidewalks... driveways... roads... and parking lots. The heavy ice accumulations will make travel dangerous or impossible. If you must travel... exercise extreme caution... and begin your travel with a full tank of gas…

“Carry a winter storm kit which includes a shovel... flashlight... cellphone... food and water... and

blankets and extra warm clothing. Ice accumulations and winds will likely lead to snapped power lines and falling tree branches that add to the danger.”

