ALTON – More details behind the circumstances that lead to a shooting in Alton last week have come to light as the three individuals involved remain in custody.

The following individuals were charged with one count each of aggravated battery with a firearm, each Class X felonies:

Chelsea N. Stout, 35, of Alton Stacey T. Samuels, 47, of Alton Rico F. Long, 45, of Madison, Ill.

Stout was additionally charged with a Class 3 felony count of battery and a Class 4 felony count of obstructing justice. Long was also charged with a Class X felony count of possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender, while Samuels was additionally charged with a Class 3 felony for possessing a weapon as a felon.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office filed petitions to deny pretrial release for all three individuals. The petition to keep Stout in custody states she “had two men come over to her residence to batter her boyfriend.”

“Those individuals brought firearms and shot the boyfriend several times,” the petition states. “She then left with those individuals and lied to police about her knowledge of the incident.”

Both petitions to detain Long and Samuels state the two removed the victim from the residence and “forced him towards a wooded area at the end of a dead end street.”

The petition to keep Long detained states: “When the victim attempted to flee on foot, the defendant shot the victim multiple times.”

Charging documents also state Long had previously been convicted of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance on two prior occasions in 2009 and 2015, both in Madison County. Stacey had previously been convicted of domestic battery in 2019, also in Madison County.

The Alton Police Department presented the cases against all three individuals, each of whom currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

