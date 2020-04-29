NUTWOOD - The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office released more details about the one-unit traffic crash involving a 2016 Polaris RZR 900 at 11:09 p.m. on Monday on Otter Creek West in Nutwood, an eighth of a mile east of State Highway 100.

The Polaris RZR was traveling eastbound on Otter Creek West when it left the roadway on the north side of the road, Sheriff Mike Ringhausen said. The RZR overcorrected and began over turning and the driver was ejected during the crash.

The driver was flown from the scene to Mercy Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff Ringhausen said the passenger of the unit was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash is still under investigation.