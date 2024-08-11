EDWARDSVILLE - More details have surfaced concerning the attempted kidnapping of a child in Edwardsville reported last week on Riverbender.com.

Jennifer S. Haley, 60, of Granite City, was charged on Aug. 2, 2024 with one count each of attempted aggravated kidnapping (a Class 1 felony), aggravated battery (a Class 3 felony), and unlawful restraint (A Class 4 felony).

The day prior on Aug. 1, 2024, Haley allegedly grabbed a two-year-old child and refused to return them to their mother. A petition filed to deny Haley’s pretrial release offers more insight into the moments leading up to the incident.

“Victim reported that she was walking with her two-year-old daughter on N. Main Street and the young girl went to say ‘hi’ to a woman sitting on the sidewalk,” the petition states. “The woman, the defendant, grabbed the two-year-old victim and pulled her close. The defendant then restrained the child, refusing to give her back to her mother, claiming the girl was her child.”

The mother then “had to physically pull the child from the defendant's arms,” according to a Detention Order which was later filed upholding the state’s petition to keep Haley detained. Minutes after the incident, Haley was found by law enforcement in the Madison County Administration Building, where she was arrested and reportedly admitted to grabbing the child.

It was noted in the petition that Haley was “believed to have mental health issues.” A fitness evaluation for Haley was ordered on Aug. 5, 2024 citing doubt from Haley’s attorney as to her fitness to stand trial.

The Detention Order in this case notes Haley “was previously found unfit to stand trial in another matter and remanded to the custody of DHS [the Department of Human Services],” from which she was released upon completing her term. However, she reportedly made a series of “combative, disruptive," and "nonsensical remarks” at her initial court appearance, leading to Haley’s detention hearing proceeding without her being present.

The Detention Order concludes by stating: “At this time, she is a danger to herself and the community and there is no condition the court could impose that would mitigate the threat she poses to the community.”

Madison County court documents reveal an extensive criminal history for Haley, including several charges of battery, disorderly conduct, resisting peace officers, and much more filed in Madison County in 2018 and 2019, as well as several other prior criminal charges.

The Edwardsville Police Department presented the case against Haley, who was remanded to the custody of the Madison County Jail, where she currently remains.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.